Nigerian music sensation Burna Boy has landed a prestigious spot on Time Magazine’s 2024 list of the 100 Most Influential People.

This recognition celebrates individuals who leave a significant mark through their art and cultural impact.

Multi-Grammy-winning singer Angelique Kidjo penned a glowing tribute to the Nigerian Music icon: “Around ten years ago, young African musicians would approach me for advice and I always told them that they should not mimic American artists. Instead, they should showcase the amazing richness and beauty of our traditional African music and culture to the world.” She said.

Burna Boy exemplifies this vision. Infused with the energy of Nigerian folk rhythms and honed by the techniques of legendary African musicians, he follows in the footsteps of Afrobeats pioneer Fela Kuti.

His unique style and infectious grooves have propelled him to achieve a series of historic milestones. In 2023, he became the first African artiste to sell out a US stadium, and in 2024, he broke barriers as the first Afrobeats artist to perform at the Grammys.

Burna Boy is not just a musical force; he’s an inspiration. A new generation of African artists now has a role model, paving the way for a future where Afrobeats continues to conquer the world.