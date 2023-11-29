Acclaimed American rapper Busta Rhymes has gushed over the voice of Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

The hip-hop legend, who collaborated with Burna on ‘Roboshotta,’ a track from his latest album, ‘Blockbusta,’ said he noticed that the Nigerian singer sounded like a Jamaican on the song.

“The original beat Pharrell William produced for me and Burna Boy’s song ‘Roboshotta’ was a different beat. Burna Boy sounds crazy on the song, right? Burna sounded like he was from Jamaica on the song.” He revealed

Busta Rhymes stated this while commending Burna Boy’s versatility in the latest episode of the Shopping for Sneakers podcast.