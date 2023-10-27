The Chief Executive Officer for Wincoshaft Engineering & construction Ltd and Bingodee Company Limited Alfred Kofi Bingo has presented items worth GH¢14,000 to the Obuasi Municipal Education Directorate in support of this year’s teacher/ educational worker prize day.

The items included a Deep freezer, gas cooker and microwave oven.

The presentation was in response to a request from the education directorate to the company to assist them in the upcoming teachers’ award slated for Thursday, 2nd November 2023.

Addressing the media after the presentation, Alfred Kofi Bingo said Wincoshaft and Bingodee Company Limited recognize the immense role teachers play in human resource development of the country hence were delighted to come on board to celebrate teachers.

“Personally I have so much love for teachers and I appreciate the tremendous role they have played in shaping our lives. We decided to support the teachers’ awards because we believe it is a worthy cause. I commend teachers in the Municipality for working hard to give our children a better future.”

Mr. Bingo seized the opportunity to admonish individuals, institutions and other stakeholders to join forces with government and teachers to promote education in the country. He said while government and key players in the educational sector are doing their best, it was incumbent on others to join forces to promote quality education in the country.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Directorate, the Human Resource Director Godfred Banin commended the CEO of Wincoshaft and Bingodee for coming to the aid of the directorate. He said the donation will go a long way to motivate teachers in the Municipality to deliver on their mandate.

He said the education directorate is poised to make this year’s teachers’ award a successful one stressing that the last time teachers were recognized in the Municipality was in 2014.

” We have not had teachers awards since 2014 due to lack of sponsorship but through the efforts of the Education Director George Alfred Koomson and the Municipal Chief Executive Hon Elijah Adansi-Bonah, this year we will be awarding teachers for their industry”.

Mr. Banin intimated that the awards serve as a platform to appreciate teachers for their hard work and commitment towards impacting knowledge and transforming the lives of young people in the Obuasi Municipality.

He added his voice to the calls for a more hands-on-deck approach towards educational development in the country. He said Government cannot shoulder the responsibilities in education alone but needs the efforts of parents, individuals and institutions to come join in, to support.