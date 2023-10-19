Chief Superintendent Dr. Sarah Aba Afari, the first female PhD holder in Ghana and Africa, was honored with two honorary doctorates on Saturday, October 14th, at a grand ceremony.

The Madina Divisional Crime Officer received this prestigious recognition in light of her outstanding leadership achievements and the exceptional quality she has consistently demonstrated in her role as Chief of Police.

The honorary degrees conferred upon her are an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Ministry (DMin Honoris Causa) and a Doctorate Degree in Christian Education (DCEd Honoris Causa), both from Holy Spirit Bible University in the USA. With these additions, she now boasts three Doctorate degrees to her name.

The Hohoe/Botoku and Krachi native continues to make Ghana and the Police Service proud with her excellent and exceptional service to her country.

Dr. Aba Afari’s remarkable career has also included collaborations with the UN and significant contributions to major investigations involving the US Embassy and more.

She is a married mother of two, with a deep passion for women’s empowerment.

During a media interview at the conferment ceremony, Chief Supt. Dr. Aba Afari expressed her delight at being recognized for her passion.

She emphasized the importance of building women’s capacity, stating, “When we empower women, we can change the dynamics of our nation. I encourage the Gender Ministry to develop policies supporting working women, allowing them to balance their careers and family life.”

Dr. Aba Afari also shared her unique approach to crime prevention, saying, “As part of our crime prevention strategy, I engage with women in my jurisdiction to understand their challenges and educate them on how to care for their children. Women and mothers play an equally vital role in crime prevention.”