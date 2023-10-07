The 2023 edition of Citi FM/Citi TV‘s The Literacy Challenge is underway at the Crystal Palm Hotel Annex in Tesano.

The Top 10 contestants from four regions are vying for the bragging rights of the 2023 edition of The Literacy Challenge.

These 10 exceptional individuals, carefully selected from a group of 50, have emerged victorious after overcoming significant challenges on their journey.

This year, the gender ratio is noteworthy, with three boys to seven girls. The regional representation is as follows: Greater Accra has six contestants, Ahafo region has one, the Central region has two, and the Ashanti region has one.

Below are the top 10 contestants vying to be the 2023 champion.

Parents of the contestants are at the Crystal Palm Hotel Annex to cheer their wards to victory.

Colleagues and friends of the contestants are also here to lend their support.

The Literacy Challenge is a three-level nationwide competition that aims to promote literacy amongst Ghanaian students with its target audience being Junior High School (JHS) students across the country.

All 10 contestants are competing for the prestigious prize of GH¢10,000, a trophy, a six-month supply of Webie biscuits, and bragging rights as the Literacy Challenge winner for 2023!

The Literacy Challenge, initially known as The Write Away Contest, has been running since 2017 with its incumbent champion being Samuel Kwaku Gyamfi Gariba of D and D Academy in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

Sponsors

The Literacy Challenge is powered by 97.3 Citi FM supported by Citi TV.

The 2023 edition of The Literacy Change is proudly sponsored by Ghana Gas Company Limited, M4 Webie Crunchy Biscuit, SIC Insurance PLC, PGL, DEXT Technology Limited, Fortune Rice, Alife soap, and Crystal Palm Hotels Annex.