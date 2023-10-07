The Board of Directors (BoD) of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has condemned allegations of mismanagement made by the General Transport and Petroleum Chemical Workers Union (GTPCWU).

The GTPCWU raised concerns about the state of TOR, alleging mismanagement by the BoD and opposing the proposed lease deal with Torentco Asset Management Group.

The Union’s National Chairman, Bernard Owusu, took a dig at the TOR Board for failing to get a “genuine partner” to revive the refinery and called for its dissolution.

“The Board of Tema Oil Refinery has exhibited some sort of incompetent attitude that we have been complaining about for the past 18 months, and it seems like authorities are not adhering to our call. A board that has been instituted for almost 2 years, has not been able to get a very genuine partner to take over the affairs of the refinery to ensure that the refinery runs smoothly,” Owusu said.

But the Board of Directors of TOR in a statement issued on Friday said it “condemns in no uncertain terms, the allegations levelled against it in the media on 4th October 2023 by the TOR PMSU of GTPCWU and the TOR Divisional Union of GTPCWU.

“The Board also takes serious exception to the threats issued and treats the act with all the disdain they deserve.”

The BoD said the allegations made were false, unfounded, and derogatory as well as views them as an attack on the fundamental freedom of its members and a threat to their very lives.

“The plain insults and calling of names by executives of the Union of GTPCWU is a dent in the hard-won reputation of the distinguished members of the Board. It has exposed them to public ridicule and contempt,” TOR BoD added.

They said the BoD was composed of highly qualified and respected individuals who had dedicated their time and expertise to guide and oversee the Company’s strategy, performance, and governance.

The BoD stated categorically that it had always acted with integrity, professionalism, and in the best interest of the Company, its shareholders, and stakeholders generally, adding it had worked assiduously from the day it was appointed and has never relented on its duty to serve TOR; neither has it engaged in any misconduct or abuse of power as it continues to work and identify opportunities to add value to the premier Refinery of the Country.

“Describing the Board as incompetent by the Union of GTPCWU is therefore an affront to their very dignity and must be treated with contempt. This notwithstanding, the Board has taken the allegations seriously and has commenced investigations to ascertain the circumstances leading to the media reports and will take whatever appropriate action is required to clear its reputation,” the BoD added.

They further said they would take the necessary steps to address any issues or misconceptions that had arisen among the workers and to ensure a safe, respectful, and productive work environment for everyone at TOR.

“We ask for your patience and understanding as we work to resolve the situation as quickly and fairly as possible,” it added.