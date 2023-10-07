President of policy think tank IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has blamed the government for the state of the economy.

In an interview on The Big Issue on Citi TV in Accra on Saturday, Mr. Cudjoe said, “About 70% of happenings right now are solely attributable to the government’s mismanagement of the economy. That is a settled argument. No political actor can refute that.”

“70% of the chaotic management of the economy is attributable solely to mismanagement. Let’s just accept it,” he reemphasized.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Ghana have reached a staff-level agreement on economic policies and reforms to conclude the first review of the country’s three-year programme under the Extended Credit Facility.

The agreement is subject to approval by the IMF’s Executive Board and receipt of necessary financing assurances.

The IMF praised Ghana’s strong policy and reform commitment under the programme, which is bearing fruit and leading to signs of economic stabilization.

In a report, the IMF noted that Growth in 2023 has proven more resilient than initially envisaged, inflation has declined, the fiscal and external positions have improved, and the exchange rate has stabilized.