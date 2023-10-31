The Asokore Mampong District Court has denied a bail application for James Anokye, the alleged accomplice in the murder of a 35-year-old businesswoman in Sokoban, Ashanti region.

During the court proceedings, counsel for James Anokye requested that the court grant the client bail, but the court denied the request, citing, among other reasons, the safety of the second accused and the fact that the prosecution is still awaiting advice from the Attorney General’s office to commence the committal process.

The 35-year-old businesswoman, Princess Afia Ahenkan, was brutally murdered on Monday, September 11, 2023, at her residence in Apaaso near Sokoban, within the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly of the Ashanti region.

Allister John had been employed as the deceased’s house help but allegedly killed her a week later. He was arrested on Thursday, September 14, 2023, just days after the alleged crime.

During this incident, he not only took the victim’s life but also stole her vehicle and several valuable possessions.

The second suspect, James Anokye, believed to have been an accomplice to Allister John, was later apprehended at his hideout in Accra.

The two suspects who appeared before the Asokore Mampong District Court on Tuesday, October 31, will remain in prison custody. They are expected to reappear before the court on November 14, 2023, pending guidance from the office of the Attorney General for committal proceedings to begin.