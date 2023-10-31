The Electoral Commission (EC) has presented a Constitutional Instrument to Parliament for the establishment of the Guan constituency.

The Representation of the People (Parliamentary Constituencies) Amendment Instrument 2023 aims to incorporate the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL) traditional areas, which were unable to vote for a Parliamentary Candidate in the 2020 General Elections.

Referring to the instrument for consideration and report by the Subsidiary Legislation Committee of the house on Tuesday, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin said, “The representation of the People Parliamentary Constituencies Amendment Instrument 2023 is referred to the Committee on Subsidiary Legislation for consideration and report to the house. This instrument will likely save this house and forgive us of the cardinal sin that we have been said to have committed.”

“It deals with the issues of the SALL and a number of them have now come for consideration of the house.”

Meanwhile, the EC has initiated the replacement of ID cards for the constituents of Guan in preparation for the 2024 general elections.

The constituency comprises the SALL towns, which were excluded from the 2020 election due to the creation of the new Oti Region.

This means that SALL residents will have a Member of Parliament (MP) in 2024.

A Deputy Chair of the EC, Samuel Tettey, announced this at a press conference in Accra on October Tuesday 18, 2023.

“The commission wishes to inform the general public that it has started replacing the ID cards for voters in the Guan District from Tuesday, October 3 to Thursday, November 2. This has become necessary because in 2020, voters in the Guan District registered in the Jasikan District.”

“With the creation of the Guan District, the voter ID cards bearing the Jasikan District have been changed to reflect the code of the Guan District,” he stated.