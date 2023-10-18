The Alliance of Feminists Civil Societies Organizations (AFCSOs) has called for the resignation of the Chief Executive Officer of the Volta River Authority (VRA), Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, for supervising the spillage of the Akosombo dam, which has rendered thousands homeless.

The VRA commenced the controlled water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams on September 15, 2023, due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir.

Thousands of residents in South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, Asuogyaman, and several other areas have had their homes submerged due to the spillage.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, AFCSOs called for “the Chief Executive of the Volta River Authority to resign from his position for supervising a disaster of such magnitude with immediate effect.”

“He has not only exhibited professional incompetence but a complete disrespect for human lives and property and should be prosecuted for this act.”

Read the full statement from the AFCSOs here