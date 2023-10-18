The management and students of Kalpohin Senior High School (SHS) in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region continue to grapple with the aftermath of a destructive fire that ravaged the girls’ dormitory at the school on Monday.

The unfortunate incident left the students’ belongings, such as mattresses, beds, trunks, bags, uniforms, and food items, completely burnt to ashes due to the extensive damage caused by the fire.

Abdul Rahaman Mahamudu Saani, Chairman of the board of directors, emphasized the severe extent of the damage to the girls’ dormitory.

He is urgently appealing to the public and philanthropists to lend their support to help the school restore normalcy to teaching and learning.

Students who were present at the time of the incident recounted the distressing moment when they first heard of the dormitory fire. They expressed their helplessness as the fire escalated rapidly, preventing them from salvaging any of their possessions, including crucial study materials.

“At this point, we’ve lost all our belongings, including our essential learning resources,” one student lamented.

As of the time of this report, the cause of the fire remains unknown, as investigations by the fire service are still ongoing.