Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton has conceded that drastic changes are required to halt the steady decline of the men’s national team under his tenure.

In a soulless display against the USA, Ghana succumbed to a 4 – 0 drubbing, with 3 of the goals coming in the first 20 minutes at the Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

The result means that Ghana’s tour of the USA has culminated in back-to-back defeats following an earlier 2 – 0 loss to Mexico on Sunday 15th October 2023.

The gaffer believes these results are worrying and thus has pledged to take steps to rectify the situation at hand.

We will continue to strive to get the right formula. I have also been involved in the game long enough to know sometimes you can go through what will be regarded as bad periods to come out better for them. Sometimes bad performances like today can be something that can kick-start something else, or it can be something that makes my mind up about certain systems and players. The only thing we can do is use this.

Since taking the Ghana job as head coach in March 2023, Chris Hughton has managed 2 wins, 2 defeats and 3 draws while scoring 7 goals and conceding 9.

Before he was appointed head coach, he had served as technical director for the team for a year.