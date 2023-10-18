Agric Minister, Bryan Acheampong, has directed that $40 million of World Bank support funding be given to farmers in the Volta Region who have lost their farmlands as a result of the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

Mr. Acheampong says the funds will help restore the livelihood of farmers who are worst hit.

Speaking at the launch of the Youth In Agric initiative under the job module of the Youth Employment Agency, Mr. Acheampong said farmers would be well-taken care of.

“To our friends, brothers, and family on the Volta and eastern stretch of the Akosombo Dam’s path, we have all witnessed the devastation as a result of the necessary action the VRA had to take to save the Akosombo Dam. As a result, several farmers have been affected and a lot of them have had their crops completely wiped out.”

“I have directed that due to this emergency, $40 million of the World Bank-funded Food Systems Resilience Programme be restructured to restore farmers whose farms have been wiped out due to the necessary action taken by the VRA to save us all.”