The Ejisu Goodnews Center Assemblies of God on Saturday, September 30, 2023, donated items worth GH¢25,000 to the inmates of the Kumasi Central Prisons in Kumasi.

The items, which included bags of rice, boxes of bottled water, toiletries, and oil, were donated to support the inmates’ upkeep.

Making the donation, the Head Pastor of the church, Rev. Augustine Acheampong, said the church had recognized the need to support vulnerable groups like prisoners, knowing the very challenges that inmates go through due to the recent economic challenges bedeviling the nation.

He said as a faith-based organization, they take inspiration from the teachings of Christ, which admonish Christians to show love to the sick, orphans, and those in prison.

Rev. Acheampong intimated that it is the responsibility of the church as a compassionate ministry to be human-centered. This means making human beings the project by supporting one another, especially the less privileged in society.

He reminded the general public not to see inmates in prison as society outcasts but rather as those who need Christ while undergoing their reformation processes and contributing meaningfully towards the socio-economic development of the country.

The Head Pastor of the Goodnews Center Assemblies of God further encouraged other churches to regularly visit prisons and children’s homes to show love to their inmates and residents.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Regional Commander of Prisons and inmates of the prison, Chief Supt Stella Ama Catherine, Regional Chaplain, thanked the church for the gesture and pledged that the items would be put to judicious use to enhance the living conditions of the inmates.

She appealed to individuals, churches, and organizations to emulate the example of the church and to donate generously at all times to support the inmates.