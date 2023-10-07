The top 10 contestants of the Literacy Challenge 2023 are brimming with anticipation for an outstanding performance in the grand finale.

These 10 exceptional individuals, carefully selected from a group of 50, have emerged victorious after overcoming significant challenges on their journey.

This year, the gender ratio is noteworthy, with three boys to seven girls. The regional representation is as follows: Greater Accra has six contestants, Ahafo region has one, Central region has two, and Ashanti region has one.

The Literacy Challenge is a three-leveled nationwide competition that aims at promoting literacy amongst Ghanaian students with its target audience being Junior High School (JHS) students across the country.

Today, at the Crystal Palm Hotel Annex in Tesano, these top 10 contestants will compete for the prestigious prize of GHc10,000, a trophy, a six-month supply of Webie biscuits, and bragging rights as the Literacy Challenge winner for 2023!

The Literacy Challenge, which was initially known as The Write Away Contest, has been running since 2017 with its incumbent champion being Samuel Kwaku Gyamfi Gariba of D and D Academy in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

Sponsors

The Literacy Challenge is powered by 97.3 Citi FM supported by Citi TV.

The 2023 edition of The Literacy Change is proudly sponsored by Ghana Gas Company Limited, M4 Webie Crunchy Biscuit, SIC Insurance PLC, PGL, DEXT Technology Limited, Fortune Rice, Alife soap, and Crystal Palm Hotels Annex.