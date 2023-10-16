Citi FM/Citi TV, a prominent radio and television station in Accra, on Monday, October 16, 2023, launched a crucial campaign to collect relief items for the victims affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The spillage, spearheaded by the Volta River Authority commenced on September 15, 2023.

One month after the continuous spillage, many have been displaced, with substantial property damage.

According to the Deputy Director of the Ghana Health Service in the Volta Region, Senanu Dzokoto, at least 12,000 people have been displaced.

Shockingly, at least 25 percent of the town of Mepe in the Volta Region now lies submerged beneath the relentless waters.

Citi FM/Citi TV earnestly calls upon the general public to contribute essential items, including food, water, clothing, toiletries, mattresses, and blankets, to provide much-needed support to those affected by this calamity.

How to support the campaign

Donate relief items: For your convenience, Citi FM has established a dedicated collection point at its Adabraka office in Accra to receive the relief items. Citi FM is located behind the Adabraka Police Station in Accra.

Items needed include:

Water (sachet & bottled)

Food (canned or bagged)

Mattresses

Blankets

Toiletries & detergents

Medical Supplies

Mobile Money transfer: Additionally, you can make monetary contributions via MoMo number: 0550900006 (Omni Media), with reference to “Flood support.”

Spread the news: You can also share this information with your friends and family to contribute to helping the victims affected by the dam spillage.

For enquiries call: 0550900006

Moreover, the international community, including relief agencies and organizations, is also invited to support with relief items and cash donations. Your assistance can further amplify the relief efforts and provide essential aid to those in dire need.

In the words of Richard Sky, Co-host of the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM, “Let’s come together as a community, hand in hand, to be the beacon of hope that our fellow citizens desperately need. Your donations can make a world of difference, and for those who can, let’s not just send aid; let’s be there in person, extending a helping hand to the affected areas. Together, we can turn the tide of this crisis and show the strength of our unity.”

About the Akosombo Dam

The Akosombo Dam stands as Ghana’s largest hydroelectric power plant, nestled on the Volta River in the Eastern Region. Constructed in the 1960s, its primary purpose is to supply electricity to the nation.

The periodic spillage of the Akosombo Dam is a critical safety measure, enacted when the water level in the reservoir rises to precarious levels. This release is indispensable to prevent the dam from overflowing and causing catastrophic damage.

Nevertheless, the consequences of the spillage, including flooding and the displacement of downstream communities, are the present challenges faced by our fellow citizens.

Your compassionate support can make a significant difference in their lives during this trying time.