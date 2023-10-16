The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is calling for the resignation of Attorney General and Minister of Justice Godfred Yeboah Dame, accusing him of failing to prosecute persons named in Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng’s report on illegal mining in Ghana.

The NDC’s call comes after the Attorney-General’s Department claimed that the allegations made by Prof. Frimpong-Boateng, former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation and a former chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), in his report are unsubstantiated and do not provide sufficient evidence to prosecute the persons named.

The Attorney-General’s statement follows a review of a docket submitted by the police on the allegations contained in Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s 36-page report titled “Report on the work of IMCIM so far and the way forward.”

Speaking at the Moment of Truth Series at the NDC Headquarters in Accra, the party’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi also called on the Office of the Special Prosecutor to launch a thorough investigation into the matter.

“The NDC hereby demands the immediate resignation of the Attorney-General for his dubious attempt to cover up serious crimes that have been perpetrated against the state by corrupt government and NPP officials who are destroying our water bodies and forests through illegal mining.”

“More importantly, we wish to call on the Special Prosecutor, Mr. Kissi Adjabeng to expedite his investigations into this matter and to immediately prosecute all those found culpable,” he stated.