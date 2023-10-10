Samuel Atta Akyea, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee tasked with investigating a leaked tape related to the removal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has refuted allegations that the committee is overstepping its bounds.

This response comes in the wake of claims made by the legal representatives of the IGP, who have accused the committee of exceeding its jurisdiction and mistreating the IGP.

But Mr. Atta Akyea has strongly rejected the notion that committee members lacked an understanding of their mandate, emphasizing that they were well aware of their responsibilities.

Consequently, Mr Atta Akyea cautioned against attempts to instruct or educate the committee on the scope of its work.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr Atta Akyea added that no one can enlighten the committee about their mandate.

“That is totally baseless, nobody can educate us about our remit. Our remit is clear, and we understand what we are doing as a committee. So if anybody says we are trying to exceed our remit, in what areas are we trying to exceed our remit?

“Sometimes when people appear before the committee and begin to dictate as to how we should work. I find it very sad. We try to be very civil and polite but don’t walk before a committee and tell the committee what you think the committee should do. You think we are dummies and don’t know our left from right. It is unfortunate and unprofessional.”