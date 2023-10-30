Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, an aspiring presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has assured party delegates that he will win the 2024 election if elected as the party’s flagbearer.

He described himself as a confident, bold, and experienced candidate who could easily defeat Mr. John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“I assure delegates that I will defeat John Mahama hands down in the general election if elected to lead the NPP.”

The presidential candidate noted that regardless of his political affiliations, making Ghana great and strong, as the National Anthem underscored, was his vision and could be realized if delegates voted for him to lead.

Mr. Agyapong gave the assurance when he addressed delegates, party faithful supporters, and sympathizers at the Cape Coast chapel square, where they converged after one of his “showdown walks” through the principal streets in the Metropolis.

He noted that he was a truthful, unifying, patriotic, and disciplined man who would bring back all the grassroots together to rally behind the party for victory in 2024.

The Assin Central Member of Parliament urged the delegates not to be intimidated by anyone but to be bold and strong to resist any form of inducement that would influence their votes.

“Don’t be intimidated by anyone. You make the Jubilee House, so don’t allow anyone to influence your vote. Resist or give them a showdown,” he insisted.

Mr. Agyapong advised them to support him, as Ghanaians would not vote for the NPP if he did not win the upcoming Saturday, November 4, delegates’ conference.

The Presidential Candidate cautioned the Police Service and Electoral Commission to ensure free and fair elections or he would resist any attempts to interfere in the result.

On his visions, he pledged to transform the Central Region through its tourism potential by ensuring the effective management of the castle and forts, among others.

Mr. Agyapong said his administration would implement policies and interventions, particularly in the industrial and natural resources sectors, to develop the country.

He mentioned a lot of contributions he had made to the party from former President Kufuor’s era to date and assured that the well-being of the Ghanaian people remained his top priority.

The showdown walk attracted many people from all walks of life and from the political divide who believed the country needed him for development.