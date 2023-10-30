The President of Kenya, William Ruto says Africans will no longer require visas to visit Kenya by the end of 2023.

Addressing an audience in Congo-Brazzaville, Mr. Ruto says it is bad for business: “When people cannot travel, business people cannot travel, entrepreneurs cannot travel, we all become net losers.”

Therefore, he announced that “by the end of this year [2023], no African will be required to have a visa to come to Kenya. Our children from this continent should not be locked in borders in Europe and also be locked in borders in Africa”.