The President of Kenya, William Ruto says Africans will no longer require visas to visit Kenya by the end of 2023.
Addressing an audience in Congo-Brazzaville, Mr. Ruto says it is bad for business: “When people cannot travel, business people cannot travel, entrepreneurs cannot travel, we all become net losers.”
Therefore, he announced that “by the end of this year [2023], no African will be required to have a visa to come to Kenya. Our children from this continent should not be locked in borders in Europe and also be locked in borders in Africa”.
The President of Kenya William Ruto says Kenya will end visa requirements to all African visitors by the end of the year.
| Visit https://t.co/vain7jnUh3 for more news stories. pic.twitter.com/06qgXQUbkQ
— CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) October 29, 2023