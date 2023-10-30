The Member of Parliament for the Obuasi East constituency, Dr. Patrick Boakye Yiadom, has commissioned the refurbished Adansiman football park at Akaporiso in the Obuasi East District.

This is the second football park the MP has successfully commissioned since he joined Parliament in 2017. Dr. Boakye commissioned the Boete football park in 2021.

Obuasi is known across the country for producing talented footballers, some of whom have gone on to represent the nation at different levels. Notable among these are John Mensah (former captain of the Black Stars), Jonathan Mensah, Shaibu Yakubu, Mubarak Wakaso, Daniel Opare, Kofi Amoako, and Abdul Issah Rahman.

However, aside from the famed Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium, built by the Ashanti Goldfields Corporation in the early 1990s, Obuasi cannot boast of any sports facilities where young footballers can hone their talent. This prompted the Member of Parliament to intervene by constructing two major football parks in the Obuasi East District.

Explaining the rationale behind the provision of a football park for the people of Akaporiso, Dr. Patrick said that, as a medical doctor, he has been an advocate for healthy living and good health.

He said that, as the MP for the area, he has made it a point to develop community-based football pitches into modern standards to promote sporting activities in his constituency.

Hon. Boakye Yiadom also alluded to the fact that developing talents hinges on the availability of good facilities. Therefore, he resolved to make sure that the quality of football pitches in the Obuasi East constituency is enhanced.

“As a strong advocate for colts football, I am optimistic that this pitch will boost the sport at the juvenile level and help in unearthing more talents for the country,” he said.

Dr. Patrick revealed that plans are far advanced to construct Astroturf at Pompora, also in the Obuasi East District.

Nana Bosompim Kitikyie Apenteng II, Krontihene of Dompoase, commended the Member of Parliament for his developmental agenda. He particularly lauded him for his commitment to promoting sports in the district.

He said the Adansiman park had been abandoned and was in a very deplorable state.

While praising the MP, Nana Bosompim Kitikyie Apenteng II also appealed to him to turn his attention to the ‘Abusco’ road, which has become almost impassable, drawing criticisms from most road users.

He pledged to lead the maintenance of the facility to enable it to withstand the test of time.

The District Chief Executive for Obuasi East District, Faustina Amissah, also talked about the benefits of the facility to the District. She said the district was on the right track in terms of infrastructural facilities, adding that the Adansiman football park would encourage more people to develop an interest in sports.