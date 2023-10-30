Civil society organizations (CSOs) from various backgrounds and regions came together in a capacity-building workshop focused on addressing violent extremism and promoting peace.

The aim was to equip participants with the knowledge and skills needed to combat the growing global issue of violent extremism while actively working towards lasting peace.

According to Mrs. Theodora Anti, the Executive Director of the Foundation for Security & Development in Africa (FOSDA), the workshop was organized to provide a unique platform for CSOs to enhance their understanding of the root causes of violent extremism and to explore effective strategies for peace building.

Participants included representatives from diverse organizations, united by their commitment to addressing these pressing concerns.

The workshop featured prominent experts in the field of counterterrorism, peace studies, and conflict resolution. These experts shared their valuable insights on the evolving landscape of violent extremism, emphasizing the need for civil society’s active involvement in addressing these challenges.

Participants engaged in in-depth discussions on various aspects of violent extremism, such as radicalization, recruitment, and the impact on communities. These discussions provided a comprehensive view of the complex issue at hand.

Beyond theory and analysis, the workshop focused on building practical skills. Attendees took part in interactive sessions and exercises designed to develop their abilities in conflict mediation, peace advocacy, and community engagement.

One of the workshop’s significant outcomes was the formation of collaborative networks. Attendees from different CSOs shared their experiences and best practices, fostering a sense of solidarity and unity in the fight against violent extremism. These networks will serve as platforms for future cooperation and knowledge exchange.

Following the workshop, the CSOs reaffirmed their commitment to championing peace and building resilient communities. They recognized that addressing violent extremism requires a multifaceted approach and a collective effort from all sectors of society.

In conclusion, the CSOs Capacity Building Workshop on Violent Extremism and Peace Building represented a crucial step forward in the ongoing battle against violent extremism. It not only expanded the knowledge and skills of CSO participants but also nurtured a sense of shared responsibility and collaboration. The call to action is clear: CSOs, along with other stakeholders, must continue their work in promoting peace and building resilient societies to counter the threats posed by violent extremism.