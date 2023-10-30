A new poll conducted by two renowned research outfits has revealed that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the favourite to win the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearership race.

The poll, conducted by the Centre for Sustainable African Development Initiatives (C-SADI) in the UK and The Outcomes International in Ghana, found that Bawumia has a commanding lead over his rivals, with 80.8% of the support of delegates.

Kennedy Agyapong, the MP for Assin Central, is projected to come in second place with 10.4% of the vote, followed by Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto (1.1%) and Francis Addai-Nimoh (0.4%). 7.3% of delegates are still undecided.

“H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has the highest level of support among the delegates, with about 80.8% followed by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong (10.4%), Hon. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto (1.1%), and Hon. Francis Addai-Nimoh (0.4%). 7.3% of the delegates are still undecided,” the report said.

The poll’s findings are consistent with other polls conducted in recent months, which have all shown Bawumia with a significant lead.

Kennedy Agyapong caused a major upset during the Super Delegates Conference of the party when he came second behind Dr Bawumia with 132 votes representing 14.30% of the votes. Alan Kyeremanten had been tipped to come second.

Now though, the poll has said that Dr Bawumia is the favourite to win chiefly because of his vision for both party and country, his competence and his ability to win the presidential election of 2024.

“The main bases for assessing candidates by delegates are the vision of the candidate for the party, the vision of the candidate for the country, and the candidate’s competence.

Delegates of the party believe the party stands a good chance of breaking the 8 if the performance of the government is improved and the party stay united after the primaries,” the report explained.

On November 4, 2023, more than 200 thousand delegates of the NPP will elect a presidential candidate ( flagbearer) of the party for the 2024 General Elections. All polls have so far tipped Dr Bawumia to win effortlessly.