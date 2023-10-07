Dzikunu Nelson Armstrong of the Jireh International School at Ashaiman has emerged winner of the 2023 edition of Citi TV/Citi FM‘s ‘The Literacy Challenge.

Master Dzikunu replaces Samuel Kwaku Gyamfi Gariba of D and D Academy in Kumasi as the winner of the prestigious contest and goes home with GH¢10,000, a trophy, six months’ supply of Webie Crunchy Biscuit, and a host of other goodies.

The mother of Master Dzikunu could not hide her joy and lay prostrate as her son was mentioned as the winner of the contest.

Participants of the 2023 edition of ‘The Literacy Challenge’ were required to craft a captivating story of no less than 600 words, concluding with the statement: “The happiest people do not have the best of everything; they make the best of everything they have” and were given a July 15 deadline to be submitted either to the front desk of Citi TV/Citi FM or mailed to P.O.BOX GP 14123, Accra Central.

50 students were selected from a pool of over 1000 Junior High School students who submitted their essays before or on the July 15 deadline day.

A mandatory Aptitude Test was organised on August 12 at the Accra Digital Centre and the final 10 contestants were selected.

The four-round contest began with optimistic contestants, expressing a certainty of emerging winner of the contest.

The first round assessed contestants’ knowledge in Social studies, reasoning, and literature/language with Kotei Adel Alberta from the Ofaakor M/A Basic D JHS topping the first round with 34 points.

Round two which assessed the contestants’ ability in numeracy was the fiercest with three of them scoring 11 points each.

The third round which was on Science Concepts had Mireku Patrick Oscar Manuel topping the round with ten points.

The fourth and final round was a Science challenge by Dext Technology.

The Literacy Challenge, initially known as The Write Away Contest, has been running since 2017.

After the fourth round, there was a tie between Kotei Adel Alberta and Adiel Akosua Agyaka Safo after each had 65 points.

Sponsors

The Literacy Challenge is powered by 97.3 Citi FM supported by Citi TV.

The 2023 edition of The Literacy Change is proudly sponsored by Ghana Gas Company Limited, M4 Webie Crunchy Biscuit, SIC Insurance PLC, PGL, DEXT Technology Limited, Fortune Rice, Alife soap, and Crystal Palm Hotels Annex.