The Director General of the National Lotteries Authority, Samuel Awuku on Saturday, October 7th 2023 led staff of the Authority in a health walk aimed at promoting healthy living among staff.

The walk which began from the offices of NLA saw other corporate organizations including KGL, OmniBSIC Bank Ghana Ltd among others walk a 10-mile stretch to burn some calories.

Director General of the NLA, Sammi Awuku told journalists that the purpose of the walk was to keep fit “You know this our work, we sit more often and get little time to exercise the body so thought it wise to use today to do that.”

He added, “We felt there was a need for more bonding with our partners so we also brought them along as well”.

On the need to sustain such an initiative, Mr. Awuku said “We place to do this every quarter as starters and if it goes well, we may do it every month, as you know if we don’t keep fit, we can generate money for the state”.