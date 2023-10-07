A member of the communication team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kofi Tonto says the Minority caucus in parliament set the tone for the Governor of Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Addison’s response to the #OccupyBoGProtest.

Dr Addison dismissed calls by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Minority caucus in Parliament for him to resign.

Dr Addison in an interview with the international business website, Central Banking, said he is not stepping down, describing the protest by the NDC as “completely unnecessary.”

“The Minority in parliament have many channels to channel their grievances in civilized societies, not through demonstrations in the streets as hooligans,” Addison added in reference to the #OccupyBoGProtest.

The protest was held last Tuesday to denounce the economic crisis as a result of what the protesters termed poor monetary policy by the BoG.

Although he took exception to the use of the word ‘hooligans’ by the BoG Governor, Mr Tonto was of the belief that the Minority ignited it.

“Personally, I take exception to the word hooligan. I think he could have chosen a different word. But they set the tone…when you are calling people thieves, criminals etc. There are laws in this country on who can pronounce somebody a criminal,” he said.

Mr Tonto added, “so there is no crime in him coming out and recanting that.”