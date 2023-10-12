The La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly (LaNMMA) has embarked on a clean-up exercise in the Madina market as part of measures to maintain a clean environment for trading.

The exercise which began in the early hours of Saturday, October 7, was aimed at desilting choked gutters in the market, as well as educating and sensitising the traders to adhere to Assembly bye-laws on sanitation.

The La Nkwantanang Municipal Environmental Health Officer Joseph Kwaku explained that the clean-up exercise was done with equipment from the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID).

“You would realize that most often our traders and residents like to dump waste into the gutters. And when it rains, the gutters get flooded and cause a lot of mess. So, as part of this exercise, we are ensuring that all those selling along the shoulders of the road will take part in the clean-up exercise. The desilting of the drains is being done by the traders, and the Assembly is providing the equipment to ensure that the silts that are removed from the gutters are collected.”

“This exercise is done monthly as part of the National Sanitation Clean-Up Exercise Day. So, this morning, we are desilting the drains at the Central Business Area. We are also working in the market; we are also working at the lorry station. We have mobilized our task force to take part in this exercise to ensure our municipality is clean.”

He also called on the traders to be ambassadors of ensuring their environment is always clean.

“Sanitation is a shared responsibility. So, you do not have to rely on the Municipal Assembly to clean the environment. It is expected that all and sundry must come together to clean up wherever they sell,“ he said.