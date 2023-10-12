The Chief Executive Officer for Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, says it will be a step in the right direction if Ghana has a sustainable source of funding for renal patients who undergo dialysis.

According to him, the country must deal with pertinent issues affecting dialysis treatment.

This call follows the controversy over dialysis prices, notably, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital’s attempted 100% price hike.

Speaking to Citi News, Dr. Ampomah noted that the hospital is awaiting the new dialysis price that parliament will approve in the coming days.

“The proposal is going to be considered to the Ministry, and then to Parliament, and at the right time when Parliament sits on it, we will be given what figure has been approved. And we will announce it to the public. As a nation, we need to look at sustainable financing for people with chronic kidney disease, especially those who have progressed to the end stage.”

“The discussion has to centre around prevention, screening, and early detection and monitoring of these patients so that they do not progress to end-stage renal disease, where they will need dialysis to survive,” the Chief Executive Officer for Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital said.

The management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital was heavily criticised after it increased the cost of renal dialysis from GHS¢380 to GHS¢765.42.

Although the implementation of the new fee has been halted, concerns persist about its implications for patients.