COP retired Alex George Mensah, one of the key witnesses in the alleged plot to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has expressed optimism about being vindicated when the parliamentary committee concludes its work.

COP retired Alex George Mensah during his recent appearance before the committee indicated that the IGP lacks the capacity to lead the Ghana Police Service.

The leaked tape, which has been widely shared on social media and other platforms, reportedly contains conversations among the three senior police officers discussing plans and strategies related to the potential removal of the current IGP with the former Northern Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu.

Speaking to TV3 News ahead of the resumption of the committee sitting today, October 10, 2023, COP retired Alex George Mensah, expressed hope that the truth will come out soon.

“I will be vindicated, I know what happened. Some things on the tape are lies, what I said, I said the truth and I will say it again anywhere, but I’m not ready to discuss it here as I said, because it’s before a committee. And I hope, we will wait until the committee comes out with their report, then everybody will know the truth,” COP retired Alex George Mensah said.

The Police Service on September 7, took decisive action by interdicting COP retired Alex Mensah, and other two high-ranking officers, Superintendent George Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi.

In a twist of events, the Ghana Police Service suspended the interdiction of the three senior officers.

The police, in a statement dated September 7, indicated that the decision to suspend the interdiction of the three police officers was to ensure it does not affect the ongoing probe by Parliament.