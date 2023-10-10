Stéphane Roudet, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief for Ghana, says a positive assessment of the country’s economy will be conveyed to the board of the Fund.

He said this is because the country is generally performing very well.

The IMF and Ghana have reached a staff-level agreement on economic policies and reforms to conclude the first review of the country’s three-year program under the Extended Credit Facility.

This agreement is subject to approval by the IMF’s Executive Board and receipt of necessary financing assurances.

The IMF has praised Ghana’s strong policy and reform commitment under the program, which is bearing fruit and leading to signs of economic stabilization.

In a report, the IMF noted that growth in 2023 has proven more resilient than initially envisaged, inflation has declined, the fiscal and external positions have improved, and the exchange rate has stabilized.

Mr. Roudet said in an interview with Bernard Avle on The Point of View on Citi TV on Monday, “I think what is important to keep in mind is that our assessment is very positive. And so this is what we will be conveying to our executive board when we present the report and the proposals to complete the review.”

He added, “The assessment is that the authorities are respecting their commitments through their engagements and are also implementing several reforms. We have several structural benchmarks in the program, and the performance overall has been very strong.