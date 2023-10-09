The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has stated that the military junta in Burkina Faso is deploying troops to Niger in preparation for potential resistance to any ECOWAS military intervention in Niger.

This development comes after a military coup in Niger led to the overthrow of President Mohammed Bazoum.

ECOWAS Chief of Defense Staff agreed in a meeting in Accra to send troops to Niger to restore constitutional order.

Head of Political Affairs, Peace, and Security at ECOWAS, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, revealed this to the media.

A Political Scientist and International Security Analyst at Leeds Beckett University, Olayinka Ajala, suggested in September 2023 that ECOWAS should re-strategize its interventions in the Niger coup.

He opined that ECOWAS could resolve the situation in Niger without using force or damaging its credibility as an organization.

Niger’s military coup leaders appointed Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine as prime minister while the international community is seeking to restore constitutional order.

West African military chiefs called on August 18, 2023 for the unconditional release of detained President Mohammed Bazoum of Niger.

The chiefs made the call at the two-day 48th Extraordinary Meeting of the Economic Community of West African State Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff which ended on August 18 in Accra.

The ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff (CDS) also called for the release of Mr Bazoum’s family and the members of his cabinet in detention.

Niger Republic military junta has since July 26, held in detention the President, his family and members of his cabinet.

Niger has been forced to cut its budget by 40% over the impact of sanctions and suspension of aid after the 26 July coup.

There are fears that the sanctions may worsen the economic situation in Niger – one of the world’s poorest countries.