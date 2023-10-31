The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, says the next NDC government will institute criminal investigations into Charles Adu Boahen’s scandal with the view of prosecuting all those found culpable.

He said this in a statement issued on Tuesday in reaction to a report released by the Office of the Special Prosecutor on the issue.

“We wish to serve notice, that the next NDC government shall institute criminal investigations into this matter with the objective of prosecuting all those found culpable,” Sammy Gyamfi said in the statement.

Mr. Boahen was captured in a documentary put together by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, and his Tiger Eye PI team claiming Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia could be paid $200,000 as an appearance fee for investors. He was subsequently sacked by the President after the issue came to the fore.

But in its report on Monday, October 30, 2023, the OSP said it decided to close the case because it found that, although Adu Boahen engaged in influence peddling, he didn’t engage in any actual criminal activity that warrants an action by the Special Prosecutor.

The NDC is however not giving the OSP a slack.

“Having forensically verified the audio-visual recording adduced by Tiger Eye P. I as a true reflection of the events represented thereon, and having conclusively established that Charles Adu Boahen indeed, demanded a bribe of 20% of the value of the initial investment or an an upfront payment of 10% of the value of the proposed investment and a post-investment sharing of the proceeds of same from undercover agents of Tiger Eye P. I who were posing as businessmen interested in investing in Ghana, it is unacceptable for the OSP to have concluded that Charles Adu is not guilty of a crime.”