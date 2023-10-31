The New Juaben North Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) will convene an emergency meeting following the robbery incident at the Akwadum Shell Fuel Station, which claimed the life of a security guard, Kwasi Agbeti (popularly known as Killer).

Five armed men made away with an undisclosed amount of cash and shot the supervisor at the facility, who is currently receiving treatment at the Eastern Regional Hospital.

In an interview with Citi News, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Madam Comfort Asante, described the incident as unfortunate and said that MUSEC would treat the matter with all the necessary seriousness it deserves.

“It is very unfortunate, but these bad people are part of us, and we are also going to see what we can do to fight them back and we assure our people that we are going to team up and ensure that they are safe,” the MCE said.

She further indicated that, going forward, the assembly would support the Municipal Police Command with fuel for day and night patrols to improve police presence and visibility at all times in the areas.

“We promised during our last meeting to provide fuel, because we don’t have many vehicles, but we can supply them fuel to see how we can put things on the ground to help with patrols and reduce such incidents,” the MCE said. “We are also pleading with the community police to help in the area to ensure security is beefed up.”