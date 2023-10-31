Police in the Oti Region have arrested some people in connection with Saturday’s disturbance in Nkwanta, which led to several people fleeing the community and shops remaining closed.

The clash, which was the result of disagreements between the Adele, Challa, and Akyode tribes over the performance of ritual rites related to the Akyodes’ 2023 annual Yam Festival, resulted in several injuries.

The injured were treated at various hospitals and health centers in Nkwanta.

In an interview, a resident who wished to remain anonymous said that the situation is under control with a heavy security presence.

“The celebrations were supposed to take place at a specific location, but the other tribes disagreed with the venue. On Saturday, there were clashes between the tribes and the festival could not be celebrated. The situation was brought under control by the presence of the security forces, and the military had to come and intervene. As we speak, we can see that calm has somewhat returned,” the resident said.

