The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has eulogised former First Lady Mrs. Theresa Kufuor who died on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

The party has also directed for its flags to fly at half-mast across the country to mourn her passing.

Mrs Kufuor, the wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor died at her home in Peduase aged 87.

The NPP in a statement signed and issued on Monday by its General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong stated that “Mrs Kufuor was a beacon for female advancement, fostering initiatives to inspire and empower both young and adult females in various facets of life. The members of the ruling NPP, together with all Ghanaians whose lives were positively touched by her, extend our deepest condolences to former President John Agyekum Kufuor, their children, and the entire family.”

“We stand united with you in this time of sorrow, praying that the Almighty God grants all of us the fortitude to bear this great loss. In tribute to the memory of the late Mrs Kufuor, the NPP directs that all Party flags across the country be flown at half-mast for the next seven days. May her gentle soul continue to rest in perfect peace until we meet again on the resurrection morning. Damirifa Due!”

Meanwhile, Dr Kwabena Osei-Adubofour, a special aide and spokesman for former President John Agyekum Kufuor, has disclosed that the octogenarian is making an encouraging recovery after the demise of his wife, Theresa Kufuor.

In an interview with Citi News, Dr. Osei-Adubofour said the former president is gradually recovering and is asking the general public to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers.

“It was very sad and shocking, and it happened yesterday late in the afternoon and the old man [former president Kufuor] did not take it kindly at all because it was a shock to him but this morning, I’ve seen that he has recovered to some extent from the shock,” Dr. Osei-Adubofour said.

“You know, he is old enough to understand death and normally when people come to inform us about the bereavement of other people, he kept on saying death is a journey everyone will embark on, and so he understands and had tuned his mind to it despite that the initial occurrence was very serious and shocking.”

Dr. Osei-Adubofour further pleaded with persons wishing to visit to commiserate with the family to start doing so from Tuesday in order to afford the family some time to put in the necessary logistics to receive them.

“We welcome people coming to show their love and condolences, but I will plead with them to start it tomorrow because it happened less than 24 hours ago and we need to do some logistical work like putting up some canopies and all that so let them give us free time today, and then they can start coming tomorrow.”