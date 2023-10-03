Scores of protesters have gathered at Obra Spot in Accra for the #OccupyBoG demonstration, organized by the NDC minority group in Parliament, pressure group Arise Ghana, and other groups to demand the resignation of the governor of the Bank of Ghana and his deputies.

The protesters are accusing the governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, of mismanaging the central bank and plunging it into bankruptcy.

They also accuse him of overseeing reckless expenditure, including the construction of the new $250 million Bank of Ghana headquarters.

The protesters are expected to march from Obra Spot through Adabraka, Ridge roundabout, the National Theatre traffic light, the High Court complex traffic light, and the Atta Mills High Street.

They will then make a U-turn at the National Lottery traffic light and end the protest at Independence Square.

Some of the members of parliament who have so far arrived at the protest include Madina MP Francis Xavier Sosu, North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and Lawra MP Bede Ziedeng.