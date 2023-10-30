Black Stars players, Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus were among the attendees of Stonebwoy’s 5th Dimension World Tour held in London on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Known in real life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, Stonebwoy who has been supportive of Ghanaian players in the UK had most of the players turning up at his event at the London Electric Brixton.

Arsenal star Thomas Partey who missed his side’s 5-0 win over Sheffield United attended the concert with his girlfriend, Janine Mackson with whom they are expecting a child.

Mohammed Kudus turned up on the night for the concert despite a disappointing result in the Premier League in West Ham’s defeat to Everton earlier on the day.

Stonebwoy was recently at the London Stadium to watch Kudus in their game against Newcastle.

Stonebwoy’s 5th Dimension World Tour is a global concert tour in support of his fifth studio album, 5th Dimension.

The tour began on October 1, 2023, in Perth, Australia and is scheduled to conclude on December 17, 2023 in Accra, Ghana.

The tour has so far succeeded with the iconic Ghanaian Afro-Dancehall artiste performing to sold-out crowds in cities.

