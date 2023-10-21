Citi TV and Citi FM organized a health screening for residents affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage at Sokpoe, Asidowhui, and Agbeve in the Volta Region on Saturday, October 21, 2023, as part of the #Relief4LowerVolta campaign.

The spillage of the Akosombo Dam caused widespread flooding, distress, and displacement for many residents downstream.

Health officials warned of a possible health crisis in the affected areas.

On Monday, October 16, 2023, the management of Citi FM/Citi TV launched a campaign called #Relief4LowerVolta to collect relief items for the affected victims.

Corporate Ghana, organized bodies, and individuals touched by the relentless campaign supported the campaign with cash and in-kind donations.

On Thursday, October 19, 2023, the management of Citi FM and Citi TV began donating relief items to people affected by the dam spillage starting with the Tokpo community.

Residents of Sokpoe, Asidowhui, and Agbeve had their vitals checked by health professionals who volunteered as part of the campaign.

Additionally, medications were provided to those who needed them.

Thousands of residents in the affected areas also benefited from various relief items, including mattresses, utensils, food items, blankets, toiletries, and water, among others.