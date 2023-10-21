Global Sky Limited, a private security company, is set to revolutionize data referencing with the launch of its Genescis App at a colourful ceremony at the La-Palm Royal Beach Hotel on Friday.

Global Sky Limited seeks to create security solutions that enable customers to reduce theft and robbery, thereby increasing productivity, through its Genescis App.

Speaking during the launch of Genescis App, the General Manager of Global Sky, Mrs. Millicent Duffour, underscored the importance of the App to the Ghanaian economy, stressing that the days of laborious paperwork and protracted verification processes are over.

“Genescis, an app that will revolutionize how we verify the credentials and references of employees and businesses in our industry. Genescis is not just another app; it represents a profound leap forward in how we assess and authenticate the qualifications and records of accomplishment of individuals and companies who play a crucial role in our ecosystem.”

“It signifies a significant step towards making the employment sector more efficient, transparent, and secure. With Genescis, we bid farewell to the days of laborious paperwork and protracted verification processes. Our app streamlines the referencing process, providing real-time access to vital information, reducing delays in hiring and contract negotiations, and allowing us to bring on board the best talent and business partners more swiftly.”

The Vice President of Leonard’s Group of Companies, Mrs. Mavis Leonard, described the App as a game changer that gives opportunities to business owners and sole proprietors to connect with professionals whose credentials are beyond reproach.

“For sole proprietors, Genescis offers a platform where credibility isn’t an uphill battle, but a demonstrated value. Our system will meticulously curate references, amplifying your authenticity and the quality of your services.”

“Business owners can take solace in the reliability of Genescis. No more tedious vetting processes. With Genescis, you can connect with professionals whose credentials are beyond reproach, saving time and reducing the risks associated with hiring and partnerships,” she said.

She indicated that the Genescis App also empowers students to gain valuable career experience.

“For students, Genescis isn’t just a gateway but a launchpad. With us, you’re not just showcasing academic prowess but getting plugged into opportunities that can redefine your career trajectory – internships, attachments, and training programs that aren’t just about work but meaningful experience. Genescis empowers you to gain valuable career experience, bridging the gap between academia and the professional world.”

With Genescis, we’re not just changing the world of referencing; we’re reimagining it.”

The President of Leonard’s Group of Companies, Franklin Leonard, stated that the App is a great platform for businesses.

“If you’re a business owner, and you want to increase productivity, productivity means more profits for you, and you can expand your business and employ more people, which will eradicate unemployment. So it’s very good if you sign up. It also gives you peace of mind in terms of security.”