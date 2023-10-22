In a resounding show of confidence, Tsonam Akpeloo of SUKU Technologies has been re-elected as the Accra Regional Chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) during the organization’s annual general meeting held in Accra on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Acknowledging the trust placed in him by the members, Tsonam Akpeloo expressed his gratitude and highlighted key challenges faced by businesses in Ghana, emphasizing his commitment to collaborating with the government to address them effectively.

The AGI, a leading voice of the industrial sector in Ghana, recognized Tsonam Akpeloo’s extensive contributions to the development and growth of the region’s business landscape, fostering a strong environment for industrial enterprises to thrive. Under his leadership, the AGI has successfully advocated for policies that support local businesses and manufacturing, creating avenues for job creation and economic prosperity.

In his acceptance remarks, Tsonam Akpeloo reiterated the critical importance of developing robust local supply chains, a crucial factor in reducing reliance on imports and fostering sustainable growth within the country. He emphasized the need for a concerted effort to enhance the infrastructure and capabilities of local industries, enabling them to compete effectively on both domestic and international fronts.

Tsonam Akpeloo also underscored the significance of effectively promoting “Made-in-Ghana” products, emphasizing their quality and competitiveness in the global market. By leveraging the rich cultural heritage and innovative capacities of Ghanaian industries, he aims to elevate the country’s brand presence internationally, enhancing export opportunities and bolstering the economy.

Furthermore, the persistent issue of the multiplicity of taxes has been a significant concern for businesses operating in Ghana. Tsonam Akpeloo stressed the necessity of streamlining the tax structure to alleviate the burden on enterprises, fostering an environment conducive to sustainable growth and investment.

Notably, in the wake of the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, Tsonam Akpeloo emphasized his commitment to assisting AGI members in repositioning their businesses to harness the vast opportunities and benefits arising from the agreement. Recognizing the transformative potential of AfCFTA, he pledged to work closely with stakeholders to ensure that Ghanaian businesses are well-prepared to leverage the expanded market access and drive the country’s industrial growth on the continental stage.

Expressing his humility in being re-elected, Tsonam Akpeloo acknowledged the trust and confidence bestowed upon him by the AGI members. He emphasized his unwavering dedication to serving the interests of the industrial sector and reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the AGI remains a strong advocate for businesses across the country.

As Ghana continues its path toward economic development and industrial expansion, the re-election of Tsonam Akpeloo stands as a testament to his leadership acumen and unwavering commitment to the growth of the country’s business landscape. With a clear vision and a determination to address the pressing challenges, Tsonam Akpeloo’s leadership promises to pave the way for a more robust and vibrant industrial sector in the Accra region and the nation at large.

Tsonam Akpeloo is an economist and technology entrepreneur who serves as the CEO of SUKU Technologies.

He is an alumnus of Clark Atlanta Business School and Stanford SEED Program of Stanford Graduate School of Business, Ghana Technology University, Gavel University in Sweden, University of Ghana, Legon and Alibaba Business School, China

He sits on and chairs several boards both locally and internationally. He has been recognized for his contributions with several awards including Africa’s Young Visionary Entrepreneur Award-2013 by the African Leadership Magazine-UK, 2020 fortyunder40awards, and USADF Grant Prize for Young African Leaders.

He is a Mandela Washington Fellow and a pioneering fellow of Alibaba e-founders Fellowship Program. He is also a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Economists – Ghana (ICEG)