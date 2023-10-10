Accra based United Television (UTV) has condemned the invasion of its studio by some thugs believed to be members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the weekend.

On Saturday night while the station’s prime-time entertainment show, ‘United Showbiz’ was ongoing, the thugs stormed the studio of UTV, disrupted the live programme, and proceeded to threaten to assault the host and her guests.

It later emerged that the thugs were led by the Klottey Korle Youth Organizer of the NPP, under the orders of Ernest Owusu Bempah, a Deputy Director of Communications and other leading figures of the ruling party.

UTV has therefore stressed its resolve not to be deterred by such unethical and disturbing activities as an independent media house.

It said in a release issued on Tuesday that “We condemn this act of violence and vandalism as it violates our fundamental human rights and freedoms, and the independence of the media as enshrined under Chapters 5 and 12 respectively of the 1992 Constitution of our country. We are deeply concerned about this event and we are diligently taking all security and legal measures to prevent the reoccurrence of this unfortunate incident.”

“We are committed to our values and principles as an Independent Media House and we will not be deterred by unethical and disturbing activities. Our priority is to continue providing quality news and programs while ensuring the safety and security of all stakeholders. We will continue to maintain an impartial and non-biased editorial stance while providing a sale and secure platform for diverse views and opinions to be expressed.”

UTV used the opportunity to thank stakeholders for their support and assured its employees of ensuring their safety at the workplace.