October is celebrated worldwide as Customer Service Month. As part of this celebration, the Tema Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) organized floats across all nine districts under its jurisdiction on Friday, October 6, 2023.

Staff from all nine districts stepped out of their offices with music and walked through principal streets and prominent places in their operational areas, sharing flyers, interacting with customers, and educating them on ECG operations, with a particular focus on cashless payments and the use of the ECG mobile app.

ECG recently launched a cashless drive to encourage digital payments for transactions, including mobile app usage, telecom mobile money wallets, and credit cards.

The nine districts under the Tema Region of ECG are Tema North, Tema South, Nungua, Ashaiman, Juapong, Krobo, Prampram, and Afienya.

“The Ada District, for instance, visited Ada Foah, Big Ada, Kasseh, Sege, Aveyime, Battor, and Mepe,” said Ms. Sakyiwaa Mensah, the ECG Tema Region ORO.

“The Juapong District visited Volo, Akwamufie, Asikuma, Anum Boso, and the Juapong Township, while the Nungua District visited Sakumono, Nungua Market, Maritime University, and Lashibi,” she added.

“In the Tema metropolis, ECG staff visited Communities One to twelve, stopping at various vantage points, such as Community One and Nine markets, to interact and educate customers on the app and what it means for ECG to go cashless,” Ms. Mensah further added.

The Tema North, South, and Nungua District floats were joined by the General Manager for ECG Tema, Ing. Ankomah Emmanuel.