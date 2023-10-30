Ghana’s High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa, says it is working with the Church of Pentecost (CoP) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) to ensure the speedy and safe release and return of the CoP deacon who was kidnapped on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

This follows an incident in which members of the Johannesburg branch of the Ghanaian CoP were robbed of their valuables at gunpoint and a deacon of the church was kidnapped during a church service on Sunday.

The High Commission of Ghana said in a statement issued on Monday that, “Mission is presently working with the Church in cooperation with the South Africa Police Service (SAPS) to ensure the speedy and safe release and return of the victim to his family.”

“Kindly note that the South African Police is fully focused on the matter and is working hard to ensure the safe return of our compatriot.”

The High Commission further advised all members of the Ghanaian community to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and well-being.

“Mission will update the Community of any further developments related to the case,” it added.