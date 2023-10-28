The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) says it has fully restored power to customers affected by recent outages.

GRIDCo in a statement said this followed the resumption of gas supply from Takoradi to its generating plants in Tema.

Parts of the country experienced power interruptions this week which GRIDCo blamed on gas shortages.

A joint statement issued by GRIDCo and the Electricity Company of Ghana admonished members of the public who may still be experiencing power outages to call and report for appropriate resolution.

Below is the joint statement.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

RESTORATION OF GAS SUPPLY

Accra, October 28, 2023 — The Ghana Grid Company LTD. (GRIDCo) and ECG wish to inform the public that power supply has been restored to all affected customers, following the resumption of gas supply from Takoradi for use by generating plants in Tema.

The improved gas supply has enabled power restoration to all loads across the country.

Customers currently experiencing any outage should report to the ECG Call Centre on 0302-611 611 or the Customer Service Office for the fault to be rectified, since this is likely to be a local fault.

GRIDCo and ECG regret the inconvenience caused by the recent load management exercise and thank the public for their patience.