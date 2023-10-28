The Founder and General Overseer of the United Denominations of Action Chapel Churches Worldwide, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams says he decided to donate to Citi TV/Citi FM’s #Relief4LowerVolta campaign after seeing photos and videos of the devastation in places affected by the Akosombo dam spillage.

On October 20, Bishop Ebenezer Obodai led a delegation to present GH¢50,000 cheque on behalf of Archbishop Duncan-Williams and Action Chapel International in support of the relief campaign.

The eminent Archbishop Duncan-Williams in a sermon disclosed that he called one of his bishops and his director of finance and asked them to make provision for the relief because he could not withstand seeing the suffering of the affected people on Citi TV.

“I just saw some flooded areas somewhere in the Volta Region on Citi TV, and I saw the suffering of humanity. People have been displaced; thousands of people have left their homes and dwellings to sleep in buildings without windows, without mosquito nets, without food and water and without mattresses. And so I called Bishop Obodai and the director of finance and said, we need to do something and I know Impact is coming and we need money but let’s take some of the money and go and help those people.”

“I said that no matter how little it is, we have to do something because it is a curse to do nothing when you see the suffering of humanity and fold your arms, and others will do nothing because they don’t even want people to know that they have something and they are afraid that somebody will ask them where they got it from.”