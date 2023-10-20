Action Chapel International has given a boost to Citi FM/Citi TV’s #Relief4LowerVolta campaign with a donation of GHS50,000.

The #Relief4LowerVolta campaign is a Citi FM/Citi TV initiative to bring respite to people affected by the Akosombo dam spillage.

The Action Chapel delegation was led by Bishop Ebenezer Obodai on behalf of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams.

“The devastation is mind-blowing, and everyone is being called to assist. Wonderfully, Citi FM/Citi TV has put together a very beautiful package and is touching lives and making a difference. So His Eminence Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and the Action Family want to make a contribution to this big effort to bring relief to the many who are suffering. It’s one of the things I believe we are called to do,” Bishop Ebenezer Obodai said when he presented the check to the Managing Director of Citi FM/Citi TV, Samuel Attah-Mensah, and General Manager, Bernard Koku Avle.

Bishop Sammy Opare who was also part of the delegation has this to say: We’re all part of the community, and we all feel what they feel. So we are showing empathy. And as Archbishop Duncan-Williams has nicely given to support, our prayers are with the people and we know that God will bring them comfort.”

After receiving the cheque, Bernard Avle thanked the delegation, Action Chapel and its founder, Archbishop Duncan-Williams for the gesture.

“On behalf of the Citi Family and our listeners, I want to say a big thank you to you, personally and corporately. The Lord said that whatever you do for the least of these, you’ve done also for me. So we are the extension of your hand to reach communities.”

“We’ve already visited some communities and they were so grateful. They blessed us with blessings we’ve not heard of before. We’re visiting about four communities on Saturday. We are also thinking of a more permanent resettlement plan. There is a lot going on,” he added.

The spillage and #Relief4LowerVolta campaign

The spillage of the Akosombo Dam has unleashed widespread flooding, causing distress and displacing numerous residents downstream from their homes.

Management of Citi FM/Citi TV began a campaign on Monday, October 16, 2023, dubbed #Relief4LowerVolta to collect relief items for the affected victims.

Corporate Ghana, organized bodies, and individuals touched by the relentless campaign have supported in cash and in-kind towards the campaign.

The management of Citi FM and Citi TV on Thursday, October 19, 2023, started donating relief items to people affected by the dam spillage.

A delegation from @ActionChapelgh led by Bishop Ebenezer Obodai on behalf of @ArchbishopNick Duncan-Williams on Friday supported Citi TV/Citi FM’s #Relief4LowerVolta campaign to bring respite to persons affected by the spillage of the Akosombo dam. pic.twitter.com/deQfMFx6Xs — CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) October 20, 2023



The team donated essential items, including mattresses, mosquito nets, water, canned food, utensils, and toiletries, among others, to residents in the Tokpo community.

The team will be in parts of the Volta Region and other affected areas to make more donations following the kind support of listeners and viewers of Citi FM and Citi TV.