The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has denied reports that it has withdrawn its petition to the Chief Justice to reassign Justice Edward Twum from cases involving the OSP and Cecilia Dapaah.

The OSP petitioned the Chief Justice after accusing Justice Twum, who denied the first confirmation application against Dapaah, of being prejudiced against the OSP and the person of the Special Prosecutor.

Media reports on Wednesday morning had indicated that the petition accusing the judge of bias had been withdrawn.

This was later confirmed by the judge when the court was convened for the hearing of the second confirmation case.

However, moments later, the judge clarified that the earlier information provided was said not to be the case, as the OSP insists on getting the Chief Justice to remove the judge.

The OSP has since issued a public notice to ask the public to disregard such reports.