An Accra-based non-governmental organization, BKQ Foundation has donated food items and cash to the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage in three constituencies.

The spillage is believed to have affected 26,000 people and rendered many homeless.

Speaking at a short ceremony to present the items in the North Tongu constituency, Mr Benjamin Quarshie reiterated the need to support the victims of the spillage.

In his view, the flood has been catastrophic, and all well-meaning Ghanaians need to come together to support the victims.

He also appealed to other individuals to join hands with those responsible for providing relief items to the affected communities.

He also assured the victims of his continuous support in such situations.

Receiving the items on behalf of the affected communities, North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa gave the assurance that the items received would be distributed on time to the victims.

He added that he has established 20 different centres for displaced persons with a well-established channel of distribution.