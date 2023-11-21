The government has refuted assertions by the Minority Caucus that the 2024 budget presented by the Finance Minister is empty.

The government says the budget has been programmed to ensure economic stability by reducing inflation and stabilizing the exchange rate for a low standard of living.

In his commencement of the debate on the 2024 budget, the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the government’s economic policy is pragmatically positioned to deal with the current economic crisis.

“Mr Speaker, if anybody says that an economic programme like this is useless or empty that cannot be true. This economic programme is a programme that is sound, sensible, that is pragmatic.”

“And I believe every member of this house must support the programme that seeks to bring down inflation from the 30s down to 15% by the end of the 2024 fiscal year,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, Isaac Adongo, says the government cannot be trusted to achieve its target of One trillion GDP as presented in the 2024 budget.