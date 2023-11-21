Relative calm has been restored to the Wanchiki community in the Chereponi district in the North East Region following heavy military and police deployment to the area.

Security officials patrolling the area say that no gunshots have been recorded since the incident on Monday, November 20, 2023.

The dispute, which erupted in the early hours of Monday, flared up after tensions between the Jaabu and Forboru clans claimed four lives and left several others injured.

Speaking to Citi News, District Chief Executive of Chereponi, Hajia Zuwera Nashiru, called on the two parties to exercise restraint as they dialogue to resolve the issue.

“We should all put our arms down; we’re one people and we need to live in peace with one another. We should please restrain and exercise patience; whatever the issues are, we’ll engage to resolve them,” she said.

Meanwhile, a group called Chereponi Youth Connect is calling for calm between the two parties, urging them to embrace dialogue and collaboration to resolve their differences.

“We appeal to the youth of both the Jaabu and Fombolo clans to exercise restraint and channel their energies towards constructive dialogue. It is crucial that we recognize our shared history, values, and aspirations as citizens of Chereponi, transcending clan boundaries for the greater good of our community.”